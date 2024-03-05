The Patriots are expected to tap into the veteran quarterback market this month, and one of the best options available reportedly has supporters in New England.

However, interest might not be reciprocated on the other end.

There’s been some buzz about the Patriots potentially making a run at Baker Mayfield, who’s coming off a career season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But in a column published Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Chad Graff cast doubt on Mayfield making a move to New England.

“Alex Van Pelt was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland with Mayfield in 2020 and 2021. Given those connections, it’s not surprising the Patriots would be interested in signing Mayfield, who will be a free agent after a Pro Bowl season in Tampa,” Graff wrote.

“But it doesn’t appear that interest is mutual. Early indications are that Mayfield plans to consider other options — likely the Buccaneers, Vikings and Falcons — before the Patriots could become serious contenders for his services. He could command more than $30 million per year, according to a league source. In short, despite the Patriots’ connections to Mayfield, New England is not expected to be at the top of his wish list.”

If the Patriots plan to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall draft pick, it wouldn’t make sense to pursue Mayfield anyway. The more practical approach would be signing a low-cost, seasoned veteran who could assist in the development of a rookie and/or be a bridge starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday floated Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett as potential Patriots targets who could check those boxes.

So, much like Russell Wilson, we shouldn’t expect the Patriots to add Mayfield to their rebuilding roster.

