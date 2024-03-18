How Antonio Gibson Feels About Patriots Running Back Pairing

The New England Patriots rarely rely on just one running back to take on the bulk of the work in their offense.

And with that in mind, new Patriots running back Antonio Gibson knows he’ll be working closely with Rhamondre Stevenson this season.

Gibson and Stevenson are already getting off on the right foot. Gibson said during a video call with reporters Monday that he reached out to Stevenson upon signing a three-year deal with the Patriots worth a reported base salary of $11.25 million. And the two quickly bonded over their shared experience of spending time at JUCO programs during their collegiate careers.

“It’s just a respect thing from that JUCO level, taking a harder route,” Gibson told reporters, per team-provided video. “Not saying that we wanted to be there — certain situations caused us to be there. It’s not an easy route. So, anybody that goes through that JUCO route they kind of understand. So, much respect to him.”

Gibson admires Stevenson’s skill set as well. Stevenson’s ability really caught Gibson’s eyes when the former Commanders running back got a up-close view of his new teammate when Washington faced the Patriots at Gillette Stadium last season.

“I love his game,” Gibson said. “I remember when he played against (us) last year, he hit the sideline, man, took off for like 60, 70 yards. So, much respect to his game. Great running back and I can’t wait to go to work with him, for sure.”

Splitting duties with other running backs is the norm for Gibson. After two stellar seasons to begin his NFL career, in which he combined to run for 1,832 yards and 18 touchdowns, Gibson saw his role reduced with the Commanders handing a chunk of the workload to Brian Robinson.

It feels like Gibson will be in somewhat of a similar situation with New England. The 25-year-old should be a strong complement to Stevenson, who is set to be New England’s lead back. Gibson is an adept pass catcher, having totaled a career-high 48 receptions this past season for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

But Gibson doesn’t want to pigeonhole himself into a specific role.

“I’m not going to stick myself to just the third-down back,” Gibson said. “I want to compete just the same as everybody else. I feel like that’s only going to make the running back room better. Like I said, I’m not here to step on anybody’s toes, but at the end of the day, we have to compete. I’m not just here to take the backseat. I feel like we can do a lot of great things together, me and the running back room, just adding on.”