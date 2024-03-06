Matthew Judon believes the Patriots were fueled with new “energy” and “life” after Bill Belichick left the organization.

That said, New England’s star pass-rusher doesn’t believe other teams should steer clear of the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.

Judon made a “Good Morning Football” appearance on Wednesday and gave balanced advice to teams that might end up being interested in Belichick, who didn’t immediately land a coaching job after leaving the Patriots.

“I would say, ‘Hire that guy,'” Judon said, as transcribed by MassLive. “He’s going to be great for the organization. He’s going to be great for the team.”

“I would also have to tell them about the downfalls. It might not be too many smiles you get out the dude. It might not be too many laughs and jokes you might get out of him with the media and stuff. The press, you might have some pushback on that. But I think as a hire, as a head coach, it’s hard to get better as a head coach.”

Judon hasn’t been the only big name with Patriots ties to vouch for Belichick. Tom Brady publicly expressed confusion about his former head coach not landing a job in this year’s cycle, while Julian Edelman called out teams that passed on Belichick for not being serious about winning.

Belichick figures to land a job next year, though, and as Judon suggested, the eight-time Super Bowl champion likely will make an immediate impact with a new team.