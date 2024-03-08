The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are cutting ties with a former New England Patriots quarterback.

No, not Jimmy Garoppolo. Although the Raiders still are expected to move on from Garoppolo, who recently was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

We’re talking about Brian Hoyer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source, that Las Vegas released Hoyer, a 38-year-old journeyman who spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in addition to the Patriots and Raiders.

Hoyer was a backup for parts of eight seasons in New England, a stretch in which the Patriots deployed Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Mac Jones as their primary starters. He signed with the Raiders before the 2023 campaign and spent most of the season backing up Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Hoyer turns 39 in October. And he doesn’t offer much upside, aside from the impact he’s able to make as a veteran presence within a QB room. So, we’ll see what the next chapter of his football journey holds.

Nevertheless, Hoyer won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots during the 2018 season and clearly earned the respect of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels across his multiple stints with New England.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, releasing Hoyer will result in a $2.6 million dead cap hit for the Raiders in 2024.