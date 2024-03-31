Improved defense for the Boston Red Sox is a massive priority just one year after tying for the most errors (102) in the American League.

Getting a full season of Trevor Story at shortstop and outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela should go a long way in doing just that. The Red Sox duo showed up with the gloves on Saturday night.

Story robbed a hit from Julio Rodriguez in the first inning, sliding to his right and throwing on to first base.

In the fourth innings, Rafaela got his chance to steal the show when he laid out in center field to take away a base hit from Cal Raleigh.

Rafaela diving right in 😲 pic.twitter.com/bxp0JCLQra — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2024

Story and Rafaela are capable of plays like that all season long, which would go miles in improving the defense.

The Red Sox look to cash in on a solid defensive night in the third game of the series against the Mariners. You can catch the game on NESN.