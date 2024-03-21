Samford Vs. Kansas Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

The fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks will be on high alert Thursday night when they take on the No. 13 Samford Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks, who enter the tournament with a 22-10 record, could be primed for an upset, especially with Kansas being without top scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. due to injury. Big man Hunter Dickinson, who was sidelined for the Big 12 Tournament, is expected to play, though.

Samford, which won the Southern Conference Tournament and owns a 29-5 record, brings a balanced attack into the contest with four players averaging double figures in scoring. Achor Achor is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 15.8 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds.

FanDuel Sportsbook has set Bill Self’s squad as a 7.5-point favorite. The winner of Kansas and Samford will face the victor from the Gonzaga-McNeese State matchup.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Streams: Watch TBS