Sweet 16 action of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship begins Thursday, and TD Garden will host a rematch of last year’s title game.
Fifth-seeded San Diego State cruised past Yale in the second round following a narrow win over UAB in the first round.
UConn entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed of the East Region and made easy work out of Stetson and Northwestern in the first two rounds.
The Huskies enter Thursday’s matchup at TD Garden as 10.5-point favorites over the Aztecs at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 135.5.
Here’s how to watch the San Diego State-UConn Sweet 16 game.
When: Thursday, March 28 @ 7:39 p.m. ET
TV: TBS/truTV
Live Streams: Max
Featured image via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images