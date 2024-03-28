Sweet 16 action of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship begins Thursday, and TD Garden will host a rematch of last year’s title game.

Fifth-seeded San Diego State cruised past Yale in the second round following a narrow win over UAB in the first round.

UConn entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed of the East Region and made easy work out of Stetson and Northwestern in the first two rounds.

The Huskies enter Thursday’s matchup at TD Garden as 10.5-point favorites over the Aztecs at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 135.5.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch the San Diego State-UConn Sweet 16 game.

When: Thursday, March 28 @ 7:39 p.m. ET

TV: TBS/truTV

Live Streams: Max