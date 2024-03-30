A trip to the Final Four will be on the line at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Connecticut Huskies will take on the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini in an East Regional Elite Eight matchup. The winner will advance to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

The defending national champion Huskies (34-3) continued their dominance with a Sweet 16 victory over San Diego State at TD Garden on Thursday. Connecticut previously earned NCAA Tournament wins over No. 16 Stetson and No. 9 Northwestern before it took down the No. 5 Aztecs in a 82-52 rout.

The Fighting Illini defeated No. 14 Morehead State in the first round before they beat No. 11 Duquesne with their Sweet 16 victory against No. 2 Iowa State at TD Garden on Thursday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Connecticut as an 8.5-point favorite against Illinois. The Huskies are even money to win the national championship.

Here’s how to watch Connecticut-Illinois online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 30 at 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS, TruTV

Live Stream: TBS

Follow along with NESN.com’s coverage from TD Garden here.