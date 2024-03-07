The New England Patriots want to get better in every phase of the game, and they have an opportunity to create a fearsome secondary if they choose to pursue a certain Pro Bowl player.

The Broncos on Thursday released safety Justin Simmons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Denver saves $14.5 million against its salary cap with the move.

Simmons was a four-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and made two Pro Bowl teams during his eight-year career with the Broncos. The Boston College product was co-leader in interceptions in the 2022 season, and his 30 interceptions are the most by any player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016.

The 30-year-old adds to a stacked safety market that includes the likes of Jordan Poyer, Jamal Adams, Kevin Byard and Eddie Jackson. It’s why Denver chose not to trade Simmons because teams could look to the free-agent market rather than part with valuable resources, according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

New England used the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, but that should not prevent the Patriots from adding a talent like Simmons.

He perfectly fits the mold of the kind of player head coach Jerod Mayo is seeking in the offseason, and he also slots into the “elite defender” label the Patriots reportedly are seeking in free agency.

Simmons also might not cost the Patriots too much money since general managers are seeking lower deals on depreciated positions like running back, linebacker and safety, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The idea of a secondary with Simmons, Jonathan Jones, Christian Gonzalez and Dugger could be enticing enough for Mayo and the front office to make a strong pursuit. New England also could use resources to trade for L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs to truly build a shutdown unit.

Free agency is a resource to add high-end talent, and Simmons is a player the Patriots should use their massive amount of cap space on.