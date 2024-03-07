Four Athletic QB Options Patriots Could Pair With Jayden Daniels

The quarterback position has evolved in the modern NFL with teams relying more and more on mobile quarterbacks to spearhead offensive attacks.

It’s time for the New England Patriots to get on board with that.

The Patriots can change with the times in multiple ways, but the easiest route is drafting Jayden Daniels at No. 3 overall next month. Daniels took what it meant to be a dual-threat quarterback to another level at LSU, passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns this past season while also running for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores.

Daniels could very well develop into the next version of Lamar Jackson, but the Patriots shouldn’t just stop with adding the Heisman Trophy winner to their quarterback room.

The Patriots should pursue another quarterback that fits the mold of Daniels, giving them more than just one signal-caller that can make plays with his legs.

Here are four athletic quarterbacks the Patriots could target to pair with Daniels:

Russell Wilson

Wilson isn’t the runner he once was but can still move around well in the pocket. He certainly would be an upgrade in the mobility department when compared to Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, too.

But Wilson took off more from the pocket in 2023 than he did the two seasons prior to last year. He accounted for 80 rushes and three touchdowns on the ground. At 35 years old, Wilson, who still is a solid passer after tossing 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions this past season, may be more tentative to escape the pocket, but should be motivated to use his legs as much as possible after the ways things ended with Denver.

The Broncos parted ways with Wilson this week, making him available on the open market. The nine-time Pro Bowler would be a veteran voice that Daniels could learn from as well.

Justin Fields

Fields is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks with his legs in the NFL. He has ridiculous speed and isn’t afraid to use it, either.

Fields had the third-most rushing attempts for a quarterback last season with 124 — he only trailed Jalen Hurts and Jackson — and accumulated 657 yards on the ground. The 25-year-old nearly doubled that total in 2022 when he ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

Fields is more comfortable running the ball than passing at this point in his career, which poses problems. But he would provide a dynamic the Patriots offense certainly is missing.

Trade chatter surrounding Fields has cooled off, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it picks back up when the draft gets closer. And perhaps the Patriots end up pulling the trigger.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett isn’t going to dazzle like Fields with his mobility, but can still make enough plays with his legs to make a difference.

Brissett even showed what he can do when he tucks the ball and runs during his first NFL start with the Patriots, scampering 27 yards for a touchdown.

Granted that was eight seasons ago and with Brissett now 31 years old, he probably doesn’t have nearly the same giddy up in his legs that he once had. But the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder can pick his spots to run, as he did when he started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Brissett ran for 243 yards that season and picked up 28 first downs with his legs.

Escaping the pocket at critical times would aid New England’s offense and something Brissett could provide. He also has familiarity with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Joe Milton

There’s nothing stating that the Patriots can only select one quarterback in the NFL draft. So perhaps after picking Daniels, the Patriots go back into the quarterback pool and take a chance on Milton.

Milton is clearly a project but also a very interesting prospect. He has a cannon for an arm but also has enough speed to be a threat with his legs, especially when he gets into the open field.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during his final season at Tennessee but also ran for 299 yards and seven scores.

Milton is expected to go in the middle rounds, which could give the Patriots two shots at finding their quarterback of the future.