Broncos Star Safety Praises ‘Super Talented’ Patriots Tight Ends

When Bill O’Brien returned as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, tight end production was expected to increase given his history with the position.

Since then, the Patriots have failed to do much right in any aspect of the offense. In recent weeks, however, New England’s tight ends, particularly Hunter Henry, have raised their game to provide a spark.

Paired with Mike Gesicki, opponents still recognize the capabilities of the Patriots’ two-tight end set against defenses, especially this week with the Denver Broncos.

“With Henry and Gesicki, those guys are super talented,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons told reporters on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “Most teams that have talented tight ends will flex them out. They’ll match them up against corners, safeties and sometimes linebackers. They definitely create mismatches. For us, one is make sure we stop the run game and try to eliminate that. Also eliminates the explosives they have in the passing game for their tight ends and dialing that up. That’s a big key for us this week.”

Henry has certainly elevated his play for the Patriots, tallying three touchdowns in his last two games, including that was called back for a penalty. His availability, however, is unclear after not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury.

If New England can pull off a Christmas Eve win, tight end play could once again be a significant factor.

The Patriots and Broncos kickoff in Denver on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

