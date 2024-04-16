After Jack Edwards announced his retirement after 19 years as the voice Boston Bruins on New England Sports Network (NESN), fans of the Black and Gold flocked to X in honor of the legendary, iconic play-by-play broadcaster.

Here are some of the best:

I'm not sure anyone has more enthusiasm for Bruins hockey or hockey in general than Jack Edwards. Going to miss hearing his voice.

JACK EDWARDS EVERY BRUINS FAN LOVES YOU WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOUR VOICE ❤️

Jack Edwards calls it a career, my drawing of the great hockey broadcaster and PBP caller. He was great!

Going to miss Jack Edwards. What an all-time legend and will always be my favorite commentator

I'm going to cherish every game Jack Edwards calls until it's over 😭. Every tumbling muffin, Chinese mustard, out of pocket statement 💔

I'm absolutely devastated but WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH

this man has been the voice of the bruins in all of my memories. jack edwards, thank you for all the nights my family has spent in front of the tv screaming with you, for the niche hockey phrases i use daily, and for inspiring my passion for hockey

Congratulations on an amazing broadcasting career Jack Edwards! So many memories with your voice narrating the game! Hope the Bruins can win it all for your last season

I am taking this Jack Edwards new much harder than I thought 😭

The Bruins posted a video montage of some of Edward’s most memorable calls, and Boston head coach Jim Montgomery reflected on the legend’s impact during his broadcast career for the Black and Gold.