After Jack Edwards announced his retirement after 19 years as the voice Boston Bruins on New England Sports Network (NESN), fans of the Black and Gold flocked to X in honor of the legendary, iconic play-by-play broadcaster.
Here are some of the best:
The Bruins posted a video montage of some of Edward’s most memorable calls, and Boston head coach Jim Montgomery reflected on the legend’s impact during his broadcast career for the Black and Gold.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images