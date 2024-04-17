Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Nominated For 2023-24 King Clancy Trophy

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was named one of the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s best off-ice leader, who strives to leave an impactful effect on their respective communities.

Ullmark received the John P. Bucyk Award for the 2023-24 Bruins season for his contributions and community endeavors. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner connected with Special Olympics goalie Simon from Sweden by sending him a signed jersey, Bruins merchandise and a personalized video that was posted on social media platforms. The Lugnvik, Sweden native wrote a special message to Simon on X.

“It was very emotional for me to watch this as well! I’m happy that our small gesture made such an impact,” Ullmark wrote. “It shows that even the smallest things in your own life could be so much bigger in someone else’s You’re the man Simon and @GrudenBois!”

In partnership with the Bruins Foundation, Ullmark created and raffled off custom goalie masks inspired by different eras of Bruins history during the franchise’s Centennial season. Through Ullmark’s efforts, more than $34,000 was raised for charity.

In addition to participating in the Black and Gold’s annual holiday toy shopping and hospital visits, Ullmark brought pediatric patients to TD Garden to experience a Bruins home game and visited with the children and their families after the game.

The winner of the award will be given a $25,000 donation to spend on the charity of their choosing, along with the opportunity to let their team receive a grant of up to $20,000 to help with their humanitarian contributions.

For the first time in the award’s history, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award will join commissioner Gary Bettman in selecting this year’s winner.

The Bruins are one of five NHL teams that have had more than one player win the award since its inceptions on 1998. The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers join Boston as the teams that have had three players win the award. The Calgary Flames are the only team to have four players with the honor.

The three Bruins named as recipients of the award were Patrice Bergeron in 2012-13, Ray Bourque in 1991-92 and Dave Poulin in 1992-93. The only other team to have consecutive winners was the Minnesota Wild when Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba won back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.