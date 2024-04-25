Could 49ers’ Draft Rumor Help Patriots Land Stud Receiver?

The 49ers have plenty of capital to potentially move up in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, and it appears San Francisco is floating that capital to see if someone will bite.

Is it possible that someone is Patriots executive Eliot Wolf?

San Francisco, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, has “had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round.”

New England, as many of you know, needs a top-flight wide receiver and currently holds the No. 3 pick. Is it possible the Patriots would move back and ensure themselves a dynamic playmaker?

No, probably not.

The Patriots’ needs run much deeper than wideout, and moving all the way back to the bottom-half of the first round will make it much harder to address them than if they stand pat. New England has a shot at drafting Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, taking care of its biggest need with plenty of ammo to grab a wide receiver and/or tackle later in the draft.

Samuel and Aiyuk are tremendous players, but each will come with a hefty price tag for whoever pulls the trigger on that proposed deal. The Chicago Bears (No. 9) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) feel like more likely options, though it’s still a long-shot someone bites.

Kendrick Bourne probably isn’t getting his wish, folks.