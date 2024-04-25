The NFL will welcome 32 new players into the league Thursday evening in Detroit.

The stage is set for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select quarterback Caleb Williams. But after the USC product hears his name called, the fireworks could start in Motor City.

Only the first of seven rounds will be completed Thursday night. Teams are allotted 10 minutes per selection, and extra deliberation might be needed considering how deep this year’s class is at premium positions.

Here’s how you can watch the first round of the 2024 draft:

When: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN