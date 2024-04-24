If you watched the Patriots at any point over the last few seasons, you have a rather strong opinion about what they should do with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Do they take the best quarterback available? Do they trade back and accumulate picks? Do they slide down the order, add something of value and take one of the tier-two quarterbacks?

It’s the biggest debate around New England right now. It doesn’t matter if the Bruins have a tough decision to make regarding their goalie rotation, or whether or not the Celtics and Heat are about to brawl over a relatively meaningless foul. The Patriots are king, and the guy who will be tasked with saving the franchise is going to grab headlines. We just wonder if that question is worthy of all the hype.

Is it possible the Patriots will improve no matter what they do Thursday?

It couldn’t be more clear that New England is in the market for a quarterback. But given the state of the roster, it seems as though Eliot Wolf can’t go wrong with his first major decision as de facto general manager. He could add either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, look to make them the guy, and continue his roster building around them. Wolf could also trade back, and depending on the haul, still select someone worthy of starting at some point in the coming season, though.

You might have a preference, but do either of those sound like horrible ideas?

If you’re in love with Daniels or Maye, you’ll say yes. It makes sense to dig your heels in when you think there’s a franchise quarterback available. If you dislike both of them, or just fall short of loving them, you might be all about moving back and building it the “right way.”

The Patriots are bad, though. Let’s not get it twisted.

It’ll be a near-miracle if they can turn things around with one draft. That’s why we think they’re in a favorable spot, because no matter if they take someone or trade out, they’re only going to get moderately better. It just boils down to the secondary decisions surrounding that first big one.