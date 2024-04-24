The 2024 NFL Draft projects the Patriots to choose between Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy with the No. 3 pick, and the franchise’s all-time great could influence the team’s decision.

New England is keeping its options open regarding a possible trade down, but all signs point toward the Patriots selecting a quarterback in the draft. It’s a question of which one they’ll take, which will be dictated by what the Washington Commanders do at No. 2.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf reportedly was “pushing hard” for McCarthy, but the Patriots also talked up Maye throughout the draft process.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a column released Wednesday that it’s expected the Patriots take a quarterback. Fowler also noted he was reminded Tuesday that Robert Kraft’s affinity for Tom Brady should not be overlooked and New England could view McCarthy in a similar mold. The Michigan product believes it’d be an “honor” to play for the Patriots, especially given the Wolverines ties.

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager echoed similar sentiments in his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, so there does seem to be chatter around the league linking the Patriots to McCarthy. It’s unknown if New England would take the 21-year-old with the third overall pick. It could trade down, but it’s also unknown how high McCarthy will get drafted.

McCarthy gained a lot of hype throughout the draft process, and it will be a wait-and-see for NFL fans to witness how high the Michigan product gets selected.