The Titans going all out to land Calvin Ridley was a bit of a head-scratcher.

That’s not a knock on Ridley, who was the best receiver available on the NFL open market and masterfully handled his free agency to earn a monster payday. It was just a somewhat surprising move by the Titans, who found themselves at a similar juncture only a few years ago.

Tennessee didn’t want to pay up for A.J. Brown, who received the four-year, $100 million ($57 million guaranteed) deal he wanted from Philadelphia after he was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 draft. Ridley, who’s not as productive as Brown, ended up fetching a similar agreement: four years, $92 million and reportedly only $7 million less in guaranteed cash.

So after Ridley broke the bank, countless NFL fans couldn’t help but make note of the Titans’ confusing decision-making.

Why sign AJ Brown when you can sign an older and worse Calvin Ridley?? pic.twitter.com/LHy26Hpfk4 — Savage (@SavageSports_) March 14, 2024

Titans refused to give 24 y/o AJ Brown 4 years and $100M



But they were okay giving 30 y/o Calvin Ridley 4 years and $92M ??? https://t.co/Ti4CNuqm5t — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) March 13, 2024

Why extend a young and ascending stud like AJ Brown when you can simply give DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley a combined $118M? — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) March 13, 2024

That #Titans deal sounds like ownership telling the GM to get me a new AJ Brown. Thats a wild contract. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 13, 2024

AJ Brown is 26 years old and the #Titans didn’t want to pay him as much as they’re now paying 29-year old Calvin Ridley. #NFLFreeAgency #NFL — Chris Brockman🎙️ (@chrisbrockman) March 13, 2024

The Titans do deserve some credit. Tennessee clearly made a mistake by not locking up Brown when it had the chance, and it did what it had to do in an attempt to amend that lapse in judgment. Brian Callahan’s side is in a better spot than the New England Patriots, who entered the offseason flush with cap space but haven’t brought in any offensive game-changers.

You have to pay a lot to land the best players — that’s just how it works. And the Titans made sure they didn’t make the same error twice.