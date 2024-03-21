NFL Rumors: ‘Tush Push’ Play Set To Stay For 2024 Season

Philadelphia Eagles fans will likely rejoice with the latest NFL news around a play that has been a big key for their team for the last two seasons.

The NFL will not consider a rule change this offseason regarding the “tush push” play, a variation of a quarterback sneak with extra players pushing the runner forward with the offensive line, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The decision was confirmed by NFL executive Troy Vincent in a conference call Thursday, per Schefter.

The play, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a dominant Philadelphia offensive line, has made the Eagles virtually unstoppable in short-yardage situations over the last two seasons, whether converting first downs or punching it into the end zone from the goal line. Hurts has 28 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons to lead the NFL. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the second-most with 22 rushing scores.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the Eagles made a significant addition to the run-game with free-agent Saquon Barkley, Hurts will still be a major piece of Philadelphia’s rushing attack moving forward.