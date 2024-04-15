Morning baseball returns to Fenway Park on Monday for the Red Sox’s annual Patriots’ Day matchup.

Fresh off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels, Boston is set to host the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. The opener will mark the return of Rafael Devers, who hasn’t played since last Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Also returning to the lineup for Boston is Enmanuel Valdez, who was fortunate to avoid a serious injury when he went down Saturday.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Red Sox looking to continue his hot start to the season. Crawford only allowed one earned run through his first three starts of the campaign, which included five shutout frames against the high-powered Baltimore Orioles last week. The right-hander will be opposed by Xzavion Curry, who’s set to make his season debut after starting the year on the injured list (illness).

Here are the full starting lineups for Monday’s Guardians-Red Sox game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (9-7)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-0, 0.57 ERA)

GUARDIANS (10-5)

Steven Kwan, LF

Andrés Giménez, 2B

José Ramírez, DH

Josh Naylor, 1B

Bo Naylor, C

Tyler Freeman, CF

Estevan Florial, RF

Gabriel Aries, 3B

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Xzavion Curry, RHP (0-0, -.– ERA)