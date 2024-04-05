The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will feature a Friday night doubleheader in Cleveland.

The first matchup will see North Carolina State battle South Carolina. The No. 3 Wolfpack claimed Regional 4 by defeating Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stanford and top-seeded Texas. The Gamecocks looked every bit like the No. 1 seed in Regional 1, earning double-digit wins in all but one of their tournament games to date.

Dawn Staley’s side is a commanding 11.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner will play either UConn or Iowa in the championship game.

Here’s how you can watch the NC State-South Carolina matchup:

When: Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Featured image via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images