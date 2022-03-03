Russell Wilson Trade: Three Viable Landing Spots As Carousel Continues Wilson's fate continues to hang in the balance by Sean T. McGuire 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson continues to be among the NFL quarterbacks who seemingly have their fate hanging in the balance with the 2022 offseason continuing to heat up.

The Seattle Seahawks veteran quarterback joins those like Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson and even Tom Brady — yes, he continues to keep the door open — as signal-callers who could enter the upcoming season representing a new jersey. Wilson’s situation is a bit different, however, considering that Rodgers seemingly is nearing a return to Green Bay and Watson’s off-the-field controversy impacting potential suitors.

If the Seahawks do opt to trade Wilson — he’s scrubbed his social media of Seahawks-related content, after all — who makes sense as a landing spot? Given Wilson’s skillset and the fact it seems he’s not slowing down, there should be dozens of teams putting in a call. Wilson does have a no-trade clause, however, meaning he will have final say on where he ends up.

Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Yes, the Eagles have a viable quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but it’s not a hot take to say the Alabama product doesn’t measure up to Wilson. And even with Eagles general manager publicly endorsing Hurts as the organization’s 2022 starter, do we really believe those in Philadelphia’s front office wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to land a star quarterback like Wilson? The Eagles, who, like all other NFL teams, have needs elsewhere, but have the draft capital to make an enticing proposition to Seattle. Philly’s 14-to-1 prices to land Wilson on DraftKings Sportsbook are the seventh-best on the betting board.

Denver Broncos +1200

The Broncos seemingly made a ton of sense to land Rodgers given their young talent and talent at the skill positions. And while it feels like Denver now will miss out with Rodgers looking more likely to re-sign with Green Bay, the Broncos’ hole behind center is gaping. Obviously it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Denver to trade all their talented skill players to acquire Wilson, but Denver has plenty of draft capital after being given a second- and third-rounder for edge rusher Von Miller. Denver is in a similar position to Philadelphia in the eyes’ of oddsmakers with the Broncos 12-to-1. It would be a decent present for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the former offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

New York Giants +5000

It’s a little surprising to see the Giants more than halfway down the betting board at a long shot number like 50-to-1 given the prior reports that Wilson would sign off on a trade to New York. This probably has more to do with Wilson’s off-field interests, along with those of his wife, Ciara, and moving to New York would help those marketing opportunities. It is worthy of noting how Giants owner John Mara came to the defense of quarterback Daniel Jones, but there’s no way that first-year head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t salivate at the opportunity to exchange Jones for Wilson. New York, similar to Philadelphia, has plenty of draft capital to orchestrate that trade, and sending Jones back to Seattle could be worse for the Seahawks.

It is worthy to note the Seahawks remain the favorite to maintain Wilson, as depicted by DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is -225 as Wilson’s next team in front of the Washington Commanders (+750) while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers each have the same odds as the Broncos (12-to-1).

Wilson pays out 18-to-1 if he was to take the first snap in Green Bay or Tampa Bay next season and 11-to-1 to be behind center Week 1 in Pittsburgh, according to the first-snap prices at DraftKings.

One unnamed NFL executive reportedly hinted at the trade package to acquire Wilson, which including anywhere from two to three first-round picks and a player. Wilson has two years left on his current contract, and while his cap hits are $37 million and $40 million, respectively, his base salaries are more than manageable.