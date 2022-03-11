Replacing Tom Brady: How Crazy Week In NFL Impacted Bucs’ 2022 QB Odds We can write off Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz by Ricky Doyle Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It seemed unlikely that Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz would replace Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback in 2022.

That said, the news surrounding each of those QBs this week inherently had a trickle-down effect, impacting a market the Bucs figure to be part of this offseason in wake of Brady’s retirement.

DraftKings Sportsbook updated its odds on who will take the Buccaneers’ first snap of the 2022 season. Rodgers, Wilson and Wentz no longer are listed on the board, which was relatively wide open and topped by Kyle Trask (+300), Jimmy Garoppolo (+500) and Deshaun Watson (+500) as of Thursday night.

Here are the full odds:

Kyle Trask +300

Jimmy Garoppolo +500

Deshaun Watson +500

Blaine Gabbert +750

Any rookie QB +750

Teddy Bridgewater +900

Ryan Fitzpatrick +1000

Mitch Trubisky +1000

Gardner Minshew +1200

Marcus Mariota +1200

Derek Carr +1500

Tyrod Taylor +1500

Jameis Winston +2000

Andy Dalton +2000

Cam Newton +2500

Kirk Cousins +2500

Ryan Tannehill +2500

Andrew Luck +6500

Philip Rivers +6500

Wentz, whom the Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, had the third-shortest odds (+650) behind Trask (+350) and Garoppolo (+500) when we last discussed the topic on March 1.

Rodgers, who agreed to a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, had the fourth-shortest odds at +800. Wilson, the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade this week between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, sat in the middle of the pack at +1600.

The most significant movement involved Watson, whose odds of being Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback to begin the 2022 NFL season went from +2000 on March 1 to +500 as of Thursday.

Gabbert, who, like Trask, was a backup behind Tom Brady last season, also saw his odds shorten, going from +1500 to +750.

Trask, a second-round pick in 2021, has far more upside than Gabbert, a 32-year-old journeyman who’s logged regular-season snaps with five NFL franchises. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to assume the starting role come Week 1, leaving some value on Gabbert for those not expecting the Buccaneers to make a quarterback move this offseason.

The odds on a rookie taking over had been +1500. They’re now +750.

The most fascinating scenario would be the Bucs trading for either Garoppolo or Watson, who are expected to be moved by the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, respectively. And as seats start disappearing from the NFL’s game of quarterback musical chairs, it’s becoming easier to envision one of those possibilities becoming a reality — something oddsmakers obviously must consider.