NFL Odds 2022: Public Can’t Stop Firing On Justin Herbert, Improved Chargers

There weren’t many teams that had as noteworthy an offseason as the Los Angeles Chargers. It has both oddsmakers and the betting public high on second-year coach Brandon Staley and company entering the 2022 NFL campaign.

The Chargers, playing in what might be the most competitive division in football after an AFC West arms race this spring, took a step forward in Staley’s first season at the helm. Los Angeles also benefitted from 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert taking another huge step forward to the tune of 5,000-plus passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns.

Now, with an improved defense featuring a pass rush of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and a secondary including free-agent signee J.C. Jackson at cornerback, expectations for the Chargers have skyrocketed.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

9-8, third In AFC West

8-9 against the spread

10-7 over/under

Key offseason additions

CB J.C. Jackson

OLB Khalil Mack

LB Kyle Van Noy

OL Zion Johnson (draft)

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1400

Conference: +750

Division: +220

Win total: 10 (Over -140)

To make playoffs: Yes, -200

2022 award contenders

MVP: Justin Herbert +900

Offensive Player of the Year: Herbert +2000, Austin Ekeler +5000, Keenan Allen +6000

Defensive Player of the Year: Joey Bosa +2000, Khalil Mack +3000, Derwin James +3500, J.C. Jackson +6500

Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley +1400

2022 outlook

As you can see based on both the team futures and award futures, there’s plenty of respect being given to the Chargers this season and for good reason. The roster is loaded with talent including Allen and Mike Williams along with Ekeler and an offensive line that features a pair of first-rounders from the previous two drafts. The defense has talent at every level, as well, with James returning to form after an injury-impacted stretch. It should not surprise anyone should the Bolts be in the mix to win a deep AFC, or make a push for the Lombardi Trophy.

The actions of the betting public these last few weeks have indicated the outside perception. More money is on the Chargers to win the AFC West than any other team with Los Angeles representing 35.4% of the handle and 30.8% of the bets, per BetMGM Sportsbook. The Chargers also present one of the biggest liabilities when it comes to winning the Super Bowl with 7.8% of the handle and 7.5% of title bets. Both rank fourth behind only the favored Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Similarly, the Bolts are responsible for the third-highest handle to win the conference behind only the Baltimore Ravens and Bills.

A majority of those bets come because of the confidence in Herbert, who enters his third season after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. BetMGM revealed Tuesday how 12.8% of the NFL MVP handle is on Herbert, which ranks third behind only Buffalo’s Josh Allen (15.7%) and Denver’s Russell Wilson (15.2%). Herbert’s 7.1% of MVP tickets also ranks third behind Wilson (16.7%) and Allen (16.4%) while the Chargers signal-caller has the highest handle in regards to who will throw the most passing touchdowns, per BetMGM.

The Chargers also seem to have a coach capable of winning. Staley, who replaced Anthony Lynn before the 2021 season, has plenty of backers when it comes to his Coach of the Year future. He ranks fifth in Coach of the Year tickets with 4.4%, which represents 3.6% of the money wagered.