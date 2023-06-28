NFL Rumors: Colts Corner To Receive Season-Long Suspension For Betting A 'handful' of other players also are expected to be suspended by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The NFL reportedly is expected to hand out punishments for players who violated the league’s gambling policies.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is expected to be among a “handful” of players to receive season-long suspensions this week for alleged gambling, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rodgers will not receive his 2023 salary and will become a free agent in 2024. The identities of the other players were not revealed by Schefter on Wednesday afternoon.

The UMass product apologized for his gambling allegations on June 5 and is among the latest number of players to be suspended for breaking the league’s gambling policies.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was among multiple players from Detriot and the Washington Commanders to receive suspensions for alleged gambling. Some of those players were cut, and Williams was suspended for six games due to allegedly gambling on non-NFL games while at the team facility.

The NFL has tried to crack down on players gambling on NFL games or betting on non-NFL games while at their team facility. The league recruited Tom Brady to record a video to warn players against betting, and teams have attempted to make that message loud and clear, including the New England Patriots.

Calvin Ridley was the first player to be suspended for gambling, and the NFL likely is taking measures to ensure another high-profile player also is not caught breaking its gambling policies, thus creating an even larger scandal in the league.