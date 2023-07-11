Celtics Gain Traction In Damian Lillard Next Team Market Public bettors don't seem to care where Lillard's preferred destination is by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago

Reports clearly stated Damian Lillard has one destination in mind, but that hasn’t stopped bettors from picking up on value with the Boston Celtics.

Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and wanted to join Jimmy Butler and play for the Miami Heat. However, general manager Joe Cronin decided to play the long game and not hastily trade his franchise star days after the request.

The Celtics reportedly inquired with Portland on a Lillard trade, and the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly also are among teams interested in the All-NBA star. But Lillard remained adamant he only wanted to be traded to Miami, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Public bettors on the next team market thought otherwise. Boston opened at 20-1 to be Lillard’s next team — odds opened prior to his trade request. That number climbed to +650 on Tuesday. This means a $100 bet at open would have paid out $2,100, and the same bet made Tuesday would pay out $750.

The Heat at -270 and the Trail Blazers at +475 have shorter odds than Boston. The Clippers round out the top four at +950.

Those who got the Celtics number early on will net a solid payout, but there does not seem to be anything concrete that Lillard wants to play in Boston, and if the Celtics did work out a trade, it could backfire on them.

This doesn’t mean the public won’t continue to fire bets on the Celtics, especially if they continue to be linked to Lillard. But it doesn’t mean there is a high-percentage chance of the bet paying out.