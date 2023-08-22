NFL Odds: Have Bears Done Enough To Help Justin Fields? Jonathan Taylor could be an option for Chicago by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: Chicago Bears

Justin Fields was viewed as the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft when the Bears picked the Ohio State product 11th overall, but Chicago has yet to see a return on its investment.

To be fair to Fields, the Bears haven’t done much to help him. Then-head coach Matt Nagy didn’t seem to believe in Fields early on and opted to play veteran Andy Dalton. Then, last season, the Bears’ top receivers were Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney, who combined for 1,037 receiving yards. For context, new acquisition D.J. Moore had 888 receiving yards.

Chicago seems committed to Fields this season, so it’s up to the 24-year-old to prove he can be the guy for the Bears, who no longer have to fear the wrath of Aaron Rodgers anymore. The buildup to Week 1 makes every franchise optimistic about their chances, and the Bears will be one of those teams hopeful it’s their turn to break out.

2022 in review

3-14, last in NFC North

5-11-1 against the spread

10-7 over/under

Key offseason additions

RB D’Onta Foreman

RB Roschon Johnson (draft)

WR D.J. Moore

TE Robert Tonyan

OT Darnell Wright (draft)

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Key offseason losses

RB David Montgomery

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +6000

Conference: +3000

Division: +430

Win total: 7.5 (over -122, under +100)

Make playoffs: Yes +172 | No -220

2023 award contenders

MVP: Justin Fields +2000

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields +2800, D.J. Moore +15000

Coach of the Year: Matt Eberflus +1600

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Roschon Johnson +6000

2023 outlook

This season hinges on Fields’ ability to be a complete quarterback who’s just as dangerous in the passing game as he is in the run game. The Bears traded for Moore and brought in Tonyan, but the offensive potential appears focused on Kmet taking another step in his career and the run game.

Mooney is a fine No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver. Chase Claypool and Dante Pettis are below average. Velus Jones Jr. doesn’t project to make an impact, and Equanimeous St. Brown has proven to be the wrong St. Brown brother you want in the division.

Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade out of Indianapolis, and Eberflus has the Colts connection. But how much does Taylor put you over the top, especially if you have a below-average defense in a division that projects to be more pass-happy than you are?

This season feels more like the Bears are playing for 2024 and are banking on Fields taking the next step, so it can have an easier decision on whether to put him in the conversation of an extension. It’s possible for Fields to rise into the top-half tier of quarterbacks and for the Bears to still be bad, and that is how Chicago projects to be heading into Week 1.