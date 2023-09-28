Power Ranking Best Taylor Swift-Inspired Travis Kelce Prop Bets Luckily for sportsbooks, there is a Swift in the NFL by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 Minutes Ago

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift pairing dominated the NFL news cycle since the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, and sportsbooks are joining in on the hype train.

Swift brought in huge ratings for the Week 3 matchup, especially female viewers. The Grammy Award winner reportedly will be at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the New York Jets, which means the hype won’t dwindle anytime soon.

It’s a stereotypical assumption that Swifties don’t know anything about football, but networks and marketplaces are trying to take advantage of a new audience, like how sports writers think they’re clever by using Swift’s songs in their writing to prove they know her music. It’s a natural given that everyone else must endure.

Weekly special prop bets are nothing new, but the theme this week leaned into the Swift-Kelce pairing likely to entice customers. For Swifties betting for the first time, it’s best to tread lightly. Don’t fire off your entire bankroll. You’re money probably is best spent saving up until Swift’s Eras concert film hits theaters next month.

But for Swifties looking to get some action on Sunday night’s Chiefs-Jets game, here’s a power ranking of the best to worst prop bets available on major sportsbooks — the rankings are based on props most likely to cash to least likely.

1. “Top of the Charts: Travis Kelce to have the most receiving yards in the game” +140 — FanDuel

Rashee Rice showed flashes for Kansas City, but the rookie won’t cut into Kelce’s workload that much to beat him out for receiving yards. Head coach Robert Saleh indicated Zach Wilson will start again, so Garrett Wilson and company will need to break off a big play to get even over 50 yards.

2. “Travis Kelce + D’Andre Swift to combine for 200+ scrimmage yards on Sunday” +175 — DraftKings

Luckily for DraftKings, there’s another Swift in the NFL, and the Eagles made Swift their No. 1 running back last Monday with higher usage than Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia gets a matchup against a Washington Commanders team that was blown out by the Buffalo Bills, and if Kelce has his way with a tough Jets defense, you can get over 200 scrimmage yards.

3. “Running Away Together: Chiefs to have 150+ total rushing yards +420 — FanDuel

Despite Kansas City having Patrick Mahomes, it did eclipse over 150 rushing yards in six games last season, including the Super Bowl. Mahomes helped contribute to that with his ability to scramble, and if the Jets defense does provide trouble to the Chiefs’ unremarkable receiving corps, Kansas City could lean on the run and Mahomes could find open lanes and scramble to move the chains.

4. Travis Kelce to have more first-half scrimmage yards than D’Andre Swift on Sunday +105 — DraftKings

The odds imply a lot of people think this will be a given. It very well might be, but the Chiefs could struggle in the first half but explode offensively in the second half. The Eagles offensive line also could dominate the Commanders and give Swift a huge day. There are more ways this fails than it succeeds.

5. “Seeing Red: Chiefs to win by 22+” +380 — FanDuel

Kansas City seems to be treating September as its preseason, which isn’t uncommon for many teams, so there’s a chance the Chiefs don’t go into MetLife and pull a Miami Dolphins and score at will. They beat the Bears by 31, but analysts believed there was more room for improvement and the loss was more on the Bears being horrible. New York’s defense and special teams could make this much more of a sweat than it looks like.

6. “Exes & 0s: NY Jets to score (zero) total points” +3400 — FanDuel

This isn’t that crazy. Wilson will be under center against a Chiefs defense that played well in the first three weeks of the season. It’s a long sweat, and a meaningless field goal could ruin this for you. Longer odds would make this much more enticing.

7. Touchdown props

There are multiple touchdown props, including Kelce to score the first and last touchdown at +400 and +550, respectively. There’s Kelce to score more than three touchdowns at +2500. There’s also Kelce and Swift to combine for more than three touchdowns at +350. Touchdowns are highly variant and difficult to predict. Despite his efficiency, Swift only has one touchdown because of the Eagles’ love to use the “tush push” with Jalen Hurts. These bets are fun but also help sportsbooks win because of how infrequent they hit.

8. “Plot Twist: Zach Wilson to have 300+ passing yards” +1800

“I Did Something Bad”: What you’ll be saying if Wilson falls on his face again.