FOXBORO, Mass. — Like his head coach, one New England Patriots team captain is a fan of the romance that’s taken over the NFL news cycle.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry on Wednesday saluted Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Travis Kelce for his new relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

“There’s a lot of good pub for tight ends right now, man,” Henry said before Wednesday’s Patriots practice. “That was a win for tight ends, for sure. I’ve gotta give a shoutout to him.”

Swift, who’s in the middle of her globe-spanning Eras Tour, attended Sunday’s Chiefs game with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City rolled the Chicago Bears 41-10.

“Big game, too,” Henry said. “Getting a win in front of her, too. Definitely put the tight ends on the map.”

Belichick has shared multiple Taylor-related takes this season, praising Swift’s toughness in August after she performed in a monsoon at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots coach was asked Monday for his thoughts on Swift and Kelce linking up.

“Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “This would be the biggest.”

The Patriots will be in Dallas this Sunday to face the Cowboys while Kelce’s Chiefs visit the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”