It must feel like Groundhog Day in New York.

Last October, after the Patriots left MetLife Stadium with a narrow victory over the Jets, everyone was talking about Zach Wilson. The then-sophomore quarterback was terrible against New England, and his teammates weren’t happy. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he was sticking with Wilson, prompting heated debate across the New York sports landscape.

A year later, history is repeating itself — and it’s even uglier.

Wilson, in his third game relieving Aaron Rodgers, was atrocious Sunday as the Patriots earned their 15th straight win over the Jets. He once again was booed by his own crowd, and his teammates unraveled around him. And yet, Saleh immediately confirmed Wilson will start this Sunday when New York hosts the Kansas City Chiefs. But he might want to reconsider.

Jets players, especially those on the defensive side of the ball, are nearing a breaking point with Wilson, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“He’s coming off as a Zach apologist,” Cimini said of Saleh on the latest episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast. “And that doesn’t play well in the locker room. The defense, in particular, is not happy. … This defense knows that if any other player were performing his job the way Wilson is performing his, that player would be benched.

“Trust me, there’s tension in that locker room. On Tuesday morning, an off day for players, I was told that this was a hot topic among players in the locker room. I get the sense, from what I’ve seen on the sideline and from what I’m hearing, that this team could be ready to implode.”

Not great!

Saleh stood by Wilson last season until the Jets visited the Patriots in late November. But a miserable game from the young QB, a defiant reaction and an uprising from other players ultimately forced Saleh to pull the plug.

This time around, it’s hard to envision Wilson making it to the next Patriots-Jets matchup, which will take place Jan. 7 at Gillette Stadium. New York reportedly already has added QB help in Trevor Siemian, and Saleh can’t afford to waste another season with an otherwise loaded roster.

Plus, if Cimini’s reporting is accurate, Saleh might have no choice but to side with the will of the locker room.