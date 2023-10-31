How NFL Trade Deadline Impacted Patriots-Commanders Week 9 Spread

The Patriots are a bigger favorite than they were before the deadline

by

1 Hour Ago

The Commanders were figured to be a seller ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, and that’s exactly what Washington opted to do.

Two of Washington’s top pass-rushers were sent packing ahead of the 4 p.m. ET cutoff. The Commanders initially sent Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears before dealing Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ron Rivera’s team will move forward without the two defensive stars, starting with their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Oddsmakers shifted Washington’s futures, as well as the Week 9 spread. New England opened a 2.5-point home favorite and FanDuel Sportsbook moved the Patriots to a 3.5-point favorite just after the deadline.

The Commanders currently are 300-1 to win the NFC East and 230-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Patriots stayed pat ahead of the deadline. New England chose not to deal any of its young assets who are set to hit free agency this spring.

