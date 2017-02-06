Here Are Our Favorite, Least-Favorite Car Commercials From Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Much like the game itself, the car commercials during Super Bowl LI were a bit of a roller coaster. There were highs, lows and a lot to think about after the final whistle.

Marketing strategies for Super Bowl commercials have evolved a lot in recent years, and that includes the ads coming out of the automotive industry. Some companies are pushing the boundaries of production and storytelling, while some are sticking to traditional formulas — with mixed results.

It’s a lot to digest all at once, but we at NESN Fuel are here to pick up the pieces. Here are the car commercials from Super Bowl LI that left the best and the worst impressions on us, as well as some we weren’t quite sure what to make of.

The Best

Alfa Romeo: “Dear Predictable”

Sometimes it feels like Super Bowl commercials focus on everything but the product they’re supposed to be advertising. There was plenty of that to go around from the automotive industry during this year’s game, which is why Alfa Romeo’s three-part campaign really stood out to us. First of all, we love the Giulia, and you should too. This was the best car featured in any of the big game’s ads this year, and the action shots and visuals really did it justice. Above all else, it was refreshing to have at least one ad focus on the cars, without lulling us to sleep.

Hyundai: “Operation Better”

If you’re going to take the focus off cars, you better do it right. Not only did Hyundai do it right, but they displayed some top-notch innovation and creativity. The ad, shot in real time as the game was being played, shows deployed U.S. soldiers being virtually reunited with their families at the Super Bowl in Houston, thanks to some pretty incredible technology. The ad hits all the right notes, even if none of those notes have wheels.

Kia: “Hero’s Journey”

We’re not sure this ad will do anything to convince consumers to buy the Kia Niro, but Kia clearly put a lot of effort into making the ad, and is pulling out all the stops in its marketing campaign for the hybrid crossover. Starring popular actress Melissa McCarthy, the commercial doubles down on its comedic use of violence.

Mercedes-Benz: “Easy Driver”

This ad pretty much gets everything right. Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, the ad pays homage to the classic film “Easy Rider” and features an awesome cameo from Peter Fonda, the star of the movie. In addition to how great the AMG GT Roadster looks, this ad excels in its details, as every aspect of this stereotypical biker bar looks meticulously crafted.

Alfa Romeo: “Riding Dragons”

Alfa is returning to the U.S. after a nearly two-decade absence, and it’s announcing its return with authority. For those that might have forgotten about the Italian automaker, this commercial does a great job of giving viewers a look at Alfa’s past, present and future.

The Meh

Audi: “Daughter”

If you’re going to highlight a social issue by appealing to people’s emotions, it feels awkward having a car at the end, even one as attractive as the S5. That said, this ad’s production quality and boldness make it difficult to dismiss.

Ford: “Go Further”

This ad gets bonus points for giving the average consumer a glimpse at some concepts and technology that might be foreign to them. Also, Ford is taking this “Go Further” concept pretty seriously, which we respect. With that said, this commercial is still a little vague, and feels like it could’ve benefited from focusing more-heavily on one of Ford’s mobility solution concepts, then briefly highlighting the others.

Toyota: “Daisy”

This ad only aired in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets, as California is one of the few places fuel-cell-powered cars currently are relevant. Still, it’s a nifty little ad, and we appreciate its simplicity and subtle humor.

Honda: “Yearbooks”

We went back and forth on this one. The technology and creativity involved both are too interesting to completely dismiss the ad, but we have our reservations. It’s inexcusable to allow the horrible-by-comparison animation of Jimmy Kimmel’s picture to make the final cut. With that said, Steve Carell’s mustache alone warrants this commercials existence.

The Worst

Michelin: “I Need You”

While not explicitly an automotive commercial, this ad certainly falls under the umbrella. The whole thing just feels lazy and undistinguished from other ads like it. How many times must we be told that we would not have made it to the most important moments of our lives if it weren’t for some outside material?

Buick: “Not So Pee Wee Football”

Ok, we admit, we chuckled when the referee tripped over the table. Still, it’s hard to watch this ad and not think that it took roughly two hours to make. Also, the central idea of people unable to believe they’re looking at a Buick really has run its course.

Lexus: “Man and Machine”

The 2018 LC 500 looks great in this commercial, especially at the end. With that said Lil’ Buck’s dancing isn’t nearly interesting enough to justify dominating most of the commercial.

Alfa Romeo: “Mozzafiato”

At the end of the day, Alfa Romeo’s marketing campaign stole the show. But compared to “Riding Dragons” and the first Giulia commercial, this one just feels like a bit of a throw away. We know Alfa is an Italian manufacturer, and we know the Giulia looks great. Give us something else.