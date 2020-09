Darlington Raceway showed how it will honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, best known for his role in “Black Panther,” died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Sports leagues and athletes around the world honored Boseman, and Darlington Raceway will do the same once the weekend rolls around.

Check it out:

We are humbled to honor Anderson, SC native Chadwick Boseman this weekend at Darlington Raceway. pic.twitter.com/Sdmyypvhuj — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) September 4, 2020

Bosewick was 43 at the time of his death.