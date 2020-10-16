What Nick Wright Thinks Le’Veon Bell Joining Chiefs Says About Patriots

Nick Wright, an unabashed Kansas City Chiefs supporter, had reason to gloat Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” after Le’Veon Bell agreed to join the defending Super Bowl champions in free agency.

And he did, to some extent.

Wright actually has questions about how Bell will fit into Kansas City’s offense, with his biggest concern being that the running back’s arrival will reduce how often Patrick Mahomes throws the football. But the polarizing talking head still couldn’t help but relish what Bell signing with the Chiefs seemingly signifies across the NFL.

“My takeaway from this was less about on the field and more about what it represents leaguewide: The Chiefs’ transformation into the Patriots is now complete,” Wright said. “When Le’Veon Bell got released, I was like, ‘Oh, we know how this is gonna end. He’s gonna sign with the Patriots for nothing, the rich get richer.’ And then I was like, ‘Hold on a second. That’s the Chiefs now. They’re gonna get the great player who wants to prove himself because he wants to win a ring.’

“The last step of the transformation is for the fans and media who support the Chiefs to become outwardly obnoxious, and I’m doing my best to get that ball rolling, as well. The Chiefs transformation from previous dynasty to the new dynasty, I think this Le’Veon Bell addition might be the final piece of it.”

Wright wasn’t alone in expecting Bell to sign with the New England Patriots after being released earlier this week by the New York Jets. But it was reported Thursday that Bell — a former All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers — was choosing between the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, essentially ending speculation involving New England.

Now, can we say definitively the Chiefs are the new Patriots? Of course not. New England, which has won six Super Bowl titles since the 2001 season, still might be a desirable destination for free agents, including those, like Bell, looking to return to superstar status after a brief setback.

But it sure seems like things are trending in that direction, especially with Mahomes firmly entrenched as Kansas City’s cornerstone and Tom Brady leaving New England over the offseason to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see many others follow in Bell’s footsteps should they be presented with such an opportunity.

