Chase Winovich, Other Patriots React After 30-27 MNF Win Over Jets

It seemed like a lifetime, but the Patriots finally are back in the win column.

New England narrowly beat the New York Jets 30-27 on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns while Nick Folk sealed the victory with 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The Patriots stopped their four-game losing skid with the win, and some players took to Twitter afterwards to express their excitement.

Folk yah — Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 10, 2020

THANK YOU GOD! — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) November 10, 2020

We’ll see if the Pats can make it two straight wins when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium for a Week 10 primetime showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images