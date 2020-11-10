Chase Winovich, Other Patriots React After 30-27 MNF Win Over Jets

It seemed like a lifetime, but the Patriots finally are back in the win column.
New England narrowly beat the New York Jets 30-27 on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns while Nick Folk sealed the victory with 51-yard field goal as time expired.
The Patriots stopped their four-game losing skid with the win, and some players took to Twitter afterwards to express their excitement.
We’ll see if the Pats can make it two straight wins when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium for a Week 10 primetime showdown.