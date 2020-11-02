19 Random Thoughts From Around League Before 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

We’re in the home stretch.

The NFL trade deadline is just one day away — Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET — and within the next 30 or so hours, we’ll learn which teams are buying, selling or standing pat.

With that said, let’s dive into some random thoughts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline:

— Which pass-catchers will be on the move? There’s sure to be some fireworks, right? While it’d be fun to see players like Julio Jones or Michael Thomas on the move, we’ll settle for pass-catchers like Will Fuller, A.J. Green, John Ross and Dede Westbrook, who all could be among the receivers traded elsewhere. Then again, tight ends like David Njoku, Darren Fells or Evan Engram could all help offenses, too.

— The 5-2 Arizona Cardinals bolstered their defense with the addition of outside linebacker Markus Golden. Perhaps another defensive addition would make sense, especially with longtime Cardinal Chandler Jones done for the year.

— Will the 2-6 Atlanta Falcons trade away anything drastic? There have been rumors surrounding both quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, but without cap space and a 2-6 record, don’t expect the Falcons to make a move to benefit their 2020 roster.

— The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens added to their defense with a previous trade for Yannick Ngakoue, which was a good move.

— The 5-3 Chicago Bears may have a record that doesn’t tell the full story, but if they wanted to make a move for this season, they’d benefit from acquiring a receiver to complement Allen Robinson.

— Could the 2-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals trade for offensive line help to help quarterback Joe Burrow? The Bengals were down four starters on the line in a rather surprising Week 8 win over the Tennessee Titans. They would benefit by adding a strong piece up front, even if it’s done with their long-term plan in mind.

— The 5-3 Cleveland Browns would be wise to part with Njoku, who has just one year left on his rookie deal after the current season. A trade for some secondary help would be wise, seeing how Cleveland is 30th in passing yards allowed per game and still amid the AFC’s playoff race.

— The 2-6 Dallas Cowboys stink. Dallas is not going to win anything this year, and it seems they understand that by selling minor pieces. But making a major move to get a bigger contract off their books — perhaps receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million — may not be all that bad of an idea.

— With a head coach fighting to keep his job, like we assume Matt Patricia still is, don’t expect the 3-4 Detroit Lions to sell at the deadline. If anything, perhaps they add some defensive help as they’re brutal against the run.

— The 1-6 Houston Texans should sell, sell and sell some more, doing their best to overcome the horrid situation ex-general manager Bill O’Brien left them in. Trading players like pass rusher Whitney Mercilus, linebacker Zach Cunningham, cornerback Bradley Roby, Fuller or maybe even J.J. Watt would help recoup draft picks and make their head coach and general manager positions a bit more appealing this offseason.

— Could the 0-8 New York Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold? The Jets look to be on the fast track to selecting Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and dealing Darnold would certainly be in the questions. Do they do it now or later, though, is the question.

— The 1-6 New York Giants are the worst team in the worst division. They should be looking to trade Engram and receiver Golden Tate for picks.

— The 2-5 New England Patriots are in a much different situation than years past, and it could lead to Stephon Gilmore’s departure. Joe Thuney, who is well-deserving of his next massive contract, could be staring into a similar fate. After all, “almost anyone” is available in New England, according to NFL writer Albert Breer.

— The 5-2 Green Bay Packers were “maintaining interest” on Fuller, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’d be a dynamic addition for the Aaron Rodgers-led offense which already features Devante Adams.

— The 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a receiver to help the Carson Wentz-led offense. Trading for someone like Fuller or Westbrook could prove its worth as the Eagles continue to be the frontrunner in the woeful NFC East.

— The 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Jets linebacker Avery Williamson as they look to replace Devin Bush’s production. Pittsburgh, the only undefeated team in the NFL, now has just shy of $5 million left in cap space, according to Breer, but they shouldn’t be shy about spending for 2020 with an aging Ben Roethlisberger and chance at a Super Bowl.

— Only the Falcons have less cap space than the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers. The injury-depleted 49ers, competing in an incredibly deep NFC West, should punt on 2020 and wait until they return to health next season.

— The 6-1 Seattle Seahawks already acquired Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati but could look to add more defensive help if they want to make a deep playoff run. Then again, it’ll be tough without both a first- and third-round pick, which they traded for Jamal Adams.

— The 2-5 Washington Football Team would be dumb to trade for a major piece, but could they sell pass rushers Ryan Anderson, who’s in the last season of his rookie contract, or Ryan Kerrigan — or maybe perhaps QB Dwayne Haskins?

