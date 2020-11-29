Patriots Elevate Receiver, D-Tackle From Practice Squad For Cardinals Game

Donte Moncrief is getting another chance to contribute for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Saturday elevated the veteran wide receiver from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium. New England also elevated defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

This is Moncrief’s second consecutive elevation. The 27-year-old made his Patriots debut in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans, catching one pass on two targets for 15 yards and logging 12 snaps on special teams.

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi said Moncrief’s work in the kicking game helped him earn a role over fellow wideout Isaiah Ford, who was a healthy scratch against Houston.

“Donte is a professional,” Lombardi said Friday. “He’s been in the league for a long time, produced in a lot of roles with various different teams, and he’s come in here and (acknowledged), ‘Hey, I’m not going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 receiver. I have to earn my spot on Sunday.’ And the way to do that is through special teams and knowing what to do and working hard every day.

“I think he’s really taken advantage of that, and if he continues to do that, obviously he’ll have a role going forward.”

Outside of return man Gunner Olszewski, Patriots wideouts have played sparingly on special teams this season. Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and Julian Edelman have played a total of 12 snaps in the kicking game.

Spence joined the Patriots’ practice squad just last Saturday. A 2013 fourth-round draft pick who started all 16 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, he’ll provide some much-needed defensive line depth.

New England officially placed defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) on injured reserve Sunday, and two other D-tackles (Adam Butler and Byron Cowart) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Patriots also placed offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee) and running back Rex Burkhead (knee) on IR and moved tight end Jake Burt to practice squad injured reserve for the second time this season.

Offensive tackle Justin Herron was activated off IR and will be eligible to play against Arizona. Tight end Devin Asiasi, who returned to practice this week, was not activated, meaning he’ll miss at least one more game.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images