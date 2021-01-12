Andre Johnson Rips Texans, Ex-Patriots Exec In Support Of Deshaun Watson

Andre Johnson spent 12 seasons with the Texans from 2003 through 2014, during which he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

So, his word certainly carries weight when it comes to the ongoing drama in Houston involving franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Johnson on Tuesday fired off a tweet ripping the Texans and encouraging Watson to stand his ground amid his reported dispute with the organization.

The former wideout saved his harshest criticism for Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who joined Houston’s front office in 2019 after six seasons with the New England Patriots.

“If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground,” Johnson tweeted. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins, another former Texans star wide receiver, quote-tweeted Johnson and added: “When Dre speak listen.”

When Dre speak listen. https://t.co/hMdP2rsUJr — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 12, 2021

Bill O’Brien, who was fired as Houston’s head coach and general manager during the 2020 season, infamously traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March for an underwhelming return despite Nuk’s status as one of the NFL’s premier wideouts.

Of course, Johnson’s fiery tweet comes as trade rumors surround Watson, who reportedly is unhappy with the organization in wake of Nick Caserio being hired last week as Houston’s new general manager.

Texans owner Cal McNair reportedly told Watson he’d be involved in the team’s search for a new GM and new head coach, yet that evidently wasn’t the case leading up to Houston hiring Caserio, who worked with Easterby in New England.

Watson seemed to voice his frustration in a since-deleted tweet immediately after news of Caserio’s hiring broke. The situation only has unraveled since, to the point where it’s fair to wonder whether the 25-year-old has taken his last snap as Houston’s starting QB.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images