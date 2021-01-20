How Philip Rivers’ Retirement Affects Patriots’ Search For Quarterback

Add the Indianapolis Colts to the list of teams that will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason.

Colts QB Philip Rivers announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 NFL seasons, leaving Indianapolis without a clear option at the position.

Rivers was an impending free agent, but general manager Chris Ballard had expressed interest in re-signing the 39-year-old. With backup Jacoby Brissett also set to hit free agency in March, Jacob Eason — a 2020 fourth-round draft pick who has yet to take an NFL snap — is the only Colts signal-caller currently under contract for the 2021 season.

Indy will need to sign (or re-sign) at least one veteran quarterback in the coming months, meaning they and the New England Patriots will be competing for the same pool of available players.

The Patriots have quarterback questions of their own after their Cam Newton-led passing attack ranked near the bottom of the NFL this season. Newton and third-stringer Brian Hoyer will be free agents, leaving only Jarrett Stidham and practice squadder Jake Dolegala under contract for 2021.