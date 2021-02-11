Chaim Bloom, Red Sox ‘Remain Hopeful’ To Re-Sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have a lot of questions surrounding them heading into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and some of those have to do with the outfield.

Boston on Wednesday traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade involving the New York Mets, leaving the outfield a little slim.

Jackie Bradley Jr., who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Red Sox, still is a free agent. He’s reportedly garnered interest from other teams, but has yet to sign a deal.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has mentioned the team has stayed in touch with Bradley, but has noted re-signing the 30-year-old needs to “make sense” for both sides.

He shared a bit of an update Wednesday night on where things stand.