How Mike Evans Being Open To Pay Cut Feels Like Tom Brady’s Patriots Days

It seems a Super Bowl title is not the only thing that has followed Tom Brady down to Tampa Bay.

An aspect that helps build championship teams is not too far behind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans proved that before he even could empty the Super Bowl LV confetti out of his helmet.

The Pro Bowl receiver reportedly told Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians he would take a pay cut if it meant the team could spend more on teammates who are set to hit free agency. Evans is under contract through the 2023 season with base salaries of $12, $14 and $13 million over the next three campaigns.

Does that remind you of another team over the last decade or so? You’d be correct if you answered the New England Patriots.

Not only did Brady do that for the Patriots, but his mere presence in New England allowed the team to have high-profile players on lesser contracts because said players knew it meant a chance to win. It used to be an integral part of The Patriot Way led by both head coach Bill Belichick and Brady.

Now, though, perhaps it has transitioned to more of a Tom Brady Effect.

The 27-year-old Evans, fresh off a Super Bowl and in the prime of his career, is just the first example. We’re not saying that all players will fit that bill. As much as some like to believe the “love of the game” trumps all, it doesn’t. Money certainly matters. And maybe others — receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette or linebacker Shaquille Barrett — will sign elsewhere for more after being a part of one Super Bowl run.

But maybe not? Maybe they — along with teammates Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, etc. — will want to put together another with Brady.

And if not, they’ll be others — especially this year. After all, teams around the league could be put in a harsh financial situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, has nearly $29 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com.

So while some teams could cut middling or veteran players to save money moreso than years past, Tampa can sit back and wait. And if veteran players hit the open market you can guarantee the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers — with the GOAT quarterback and a laid back head coach — jump to the front of their wish list.

Similar to the way it was in New England with Belichick and Brady, right?

Yeah, the Tom Brady Effect is in play in the quarterbacks new home of Tompa Bay.

Patriots fans now are just hoping the Bill Belichick Impact still has some pull, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images