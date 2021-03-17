Celtics Injuries: Kemba Walker Sitting; Tristan Thompson Remains Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The opponent the Celtics are facing for the second leg of their back-to-back really couldn’t be any more favorable for Boston.

Following a loss to the Utah Jazz at TD Garden on Tuesday, the C’s now are in Cleveland to face the lowly Cavs on Wednesday night.

Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford will remain out, but added to the Celtics’ injury report was Kemba Walker, who will be going through load management against Cleveland. As a result, Walker won’t play as part of he and the team’s ongoing effort to keep his knee fresh.

Thompson was added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. That’s the same injury designation Langford, who has yet to play this season, has had for the last four (and soon to be five) games.

Tip for Celtics-Cavs is set for 8 p.m. ET.