Tom Brady Shares Next Move After Rookie Card Sells For Record Price

Tom Brady recently asked, mere weeks after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, what he was supposed to do for the next five months.

Well, he can start by searching his house.

A Brady rookie card recently sold for $1.32 million, according to ESPN.com. This is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a football card, breaking the old record by nearly $500,000.

The purchase — a private sale several weeks ago, according to PWCC Marketplace — caught the attention of the Bucs quarterback.

“OKAY I AM DEFINITELY CLEANING OUT THE BASEMENT THIS MORNING,” Brady wrote, along with a laughing emoji, while sharing a post from PWCC Marketplace to his Instagram story Friday.

Of course, Brady doesn’t actually need the extra cash. He makes a decent salary, has plenty of endorsement deals and, oh by the way, his wife is a world-renowned supermodel. But that’s a huge chunk of change for a football card, even if we are talking about the greatest player in NFL history.

The Brady card — an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card that was graded an eight with a 10 grading on the signature, per ESPN.com — fittingly fetched more than a Patrick Mahomes card that sold for $861,000 at the beginning of February.

(Brady and the Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.)

Brady now has seven titles — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers — but he has showed no signs of slowing down at age 43. Perhaps he’ll continue to rack up rings while the price of his memorabilia soars to even greater heights.

It’d be wise for Brady to keep digging through his personal collection. You know, just in case he needs to start a rainy day fund or something once his playing days are over.

