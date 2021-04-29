Julio Jones Rumors: Latest On Falcons Star Possibly Getting Traded

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones might get moved at some point, but it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent.

The Atlanta Falcons head into 2021 NFL Draft weekend at a franchise crossroads. There is some talent on the roster, but they’ve underachieved in a big way and now own the No. 4 pick Thursday.

So, while a little-bit jarring, it wasn’t entirely surprising when rumors emerged earlier in the week that the Falcons would entertain the idea of trading Jones, their star wideout.

But during an appearance Thursday on “NFL Total Access,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that all was quiet on the Jones front.

“I haven’t gotten the sense that the Falcons would move on from him right now,” Rapoport said, “and any deal involving him would have to involve a 2022 draft pick because they simply cannot trade Julio Jones’ salary right now, they have to redo a deal and then execute it actually on June 2 just for salary cap reasons. But, again, I haven’t gotten the sense that the Falcons have anything going there now, just a couple calls of interest.”

One of the teams said to have called the Falcons about moving up is the New England Patriots, but even if such a deal does not come to pass, Atlanta’s moves could ultimately impact the Pats.

