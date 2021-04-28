Revisiting Past No. 15 Picks Ahead Of Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been a lot of chitter-chatter about whether the New England Patriots will trade up Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, possibly with an eye toward selecting a quarterback.

For now, however, that’s all noise. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots still owned the No. 15 overall pick in Round 1, their highest selection since drafting linebacker Jerod Mayo with the No. 10 pick in 2008.

So, let’s assume for a minute the Patriots stand pat. What kind of player can New England reasonably expect to land?

Well, obviously, it varies from year to year. And since there’s projected to be an early run on quarterbacks in 2021, it’s possible the Patriots ultimately will come away with a non-QB who might’ve been drafted higher in other years. There are a few highly regarded wide receivers and cornerbacks who might be available at No. 15, for instance.

Revisiting past drafts admittedly is fruitless. Even more so when placing a single selection — No. 15, in this case — under the microscope. Of course, we’re able to more accurately evaluate teams’ decisions with the benefit of hindsight. And again, each draft is unique in terms of strengths, weaknesses and overall depth.