The Boston Bruins are rested and raring to go Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

The lines and pairings the B’s will field against the Islanders in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be largely similar to the ones head coach Bruce Cassidy deployed in Boston’s last outing: the first-round series-clinching win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday in Game 5.

The biggest change for the Bruins will be Jeremy Lauzon’s return to action. He hasn’t played since May 15 due to an injury suffered in Game 1 of the Bruins-Capitals series. Cassidy confirmed Saturday after pregame skate Lauzon will play against the Islanders, presumably alongside Connor Clifton on the third defensive pairing.

Tuukka Rask will continue as the Bruins’ starting goaltender.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz told reporters they’ll be without Oliver Wahlstrom, who missed Game 6 of their first-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins due to a leg injury he suffered in Game 5. Travis Zajac will continue to take his place on New York’s third line.

The Islanders also will continue with red-hot rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who won all four of his starts against Pittsburgh after replacing the faltering Semyon Varlamov.

