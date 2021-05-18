Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Lauded By Bruce Cassidy For Hot Start To Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

When Jake DeBrusk goes, so too do the Boston Bruins.

And right now, DeBrusk is going.

It was a bumpy regular season for the fourth-year winger, who struggled to build momentum and found himself getting healthy scratched on a few occasions.

But he’s off to a smashing start this postseason, scoring goals in both Games 1 and 2 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

The end of the regular season and start of the playoffs offered a natural opportunity for the 24-year-old to turn the page, and he’s done it.

“I think there’s always a couple of times during the year when there is reset opportunities,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday over Zoom. “For Jake, he very well could have said to himself it doesn’t matter now (how the regular season went), it’s whatever happens in the playoffs. …

“That was the message to some of the guys who maybe weren’t happy with their regular seasons, I know Jake falls into that category: Help the team win. That might be a number of different ways. For him, he has the ability to be a wild card in terms of scoring goals for us. He has done it in the playoffs, he has done it in the regular season, he’s doing it now.