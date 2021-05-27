NFL Writer Predicts Julio Jones’ Landing Spot Amid Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown soon will enjoy the fruits of his labor.

That’s what NFL.com columnist Adam Schein believes, at least.

Brown has been actively recruiting Julio Jones, who is available for trade and wants out of Atlanta. Schein on Wednesday shared a list of nine bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season, which included Tennessee — with Jones on board in Nashville — racking up 11 regular-season wins.

“I keep thinking Tennessee makes the most sense as a landing spot for Julio,” Schein wrote. “The Titans lost Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis in free agency, leaving the passing attack thin on weaponry. It’d be an out-of-conference trade for the Falcons. And Arthur Smith obviously knows the Titans roster, so he can pick a player (a linebacker or offensive lineman?) to get in return. Imagine Julio Jones and A.J. Brown running routes for Ryan Tannehill with the best back in the game, Derrick Henry, mauling cats on the ground. I’m in!”

It was reported earlier in the week that Jones had the Titans, as well as the New England Patriots, on his radar for potential landing spots. But ESPN’s Dianna Russini countered that rumor Thursday, labeling a potential Jones-to-Tennessee trade as “unlikely.”

It might not be long until Jones’ next chapter is determined, however. Russini also reported Thursday there’s “a sense around the league” that the seven-time Pro Bowl selection could be moved as early as next week.

