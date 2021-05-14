Red Sox Notes: Michael Chavis Making Most Of Opportunity In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Chavis may have began the season in Triple-A Worcester, but he’s certainly making the most of his time with the Boston Red Sox.

Chavis went 2-for-5 with two runs in Boston’s 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night at Fenway Park. The second baseman led the game off with a risky double, and saw his helmet come off several times during the night.

“Right away he hits a missile and just kept running,” manager Alex Cora said over Zoom after the game. “He saw (Ramón) Laureano — didn’t come up clean with it — and he kept going. He just set the tempo for the whole night.”

Laureano has given the Red Sox problems before by throwing runners out from deep in the outfield. There’s no denying he has an incredibly strong arm, but Chavis saw his opportunity to try to get into scoring position so he took it.

“When I saw him dive I knew was gonna take a second to get up,” Chavis said. “So off the bat I’m trying to take a hard turn around first. Then it was kind of just a read where I was just waiting to see what happened, waiting to see it unfold. He didn’t hop up quite as quick as I anticipated, so once I saw that I thought I had a chance.

“There’s no kidding he does have an incredible arm so that was definitely something to take into account. Good thing it turned out well.”

Over his last four games, Chavis is batitng .278 with two doubles, one home run, two RBIs and three runs. He’s making his case to stay with the team, and may give Cora some tough decisions to make once Enrique Hernández and Christian Arroyo return to the lineup.