Tuukka Rask Not Surprised By Patrice Bergeron’s Game 5 Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron shined in the Bruins’ series-clinching win over the Capitals on Sunday night in Washington, D.C., and the star center’s stellar showing didn’t come as much of a surprise to longtime Boston teammate Tuukka Rask.

Bergeron potted two of the Bruins’ three goals in their Game 5 triumph over Washington at Capital One Arena. The first-year captain set the tone for the B’s, who most expected were bound for a long series with Alex Ovechkin and Co. Instead, the Black and Gold now will enjoy some extra time off as they await their second-round opponent.

Rask has been watching Bergeron deliver in the biggest moments for the B’s for over a decade now. As such, Boston’s goalie had a pretty “ho hum” reaction to Bergeron’s latest clutch performance.

“He’s been one of our many leaders for years now,” Rask told reporters after the game, per the Bruins. “Now he has the captain’s letter on his chest, (but) he hasn’t changed at all. I think everybody knows what kind of a player and a person he is. Especially in a clutch game like (Sunday), nobody should be surprised that he scored a goal or two.”

Bergeron, Rask and the B’s will battle either the Penguins or the Islanders in Round 2. The Pittsburgh-New York series currently is tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images